The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE:BODY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE:BODY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 164,600 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the January 15th total of 175,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Beachbody Price Performance
NYSE BODY traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $9.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,826. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.66 and its 200 day moving average is $4.30. Beachbody has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $44.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Beachbody by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 25,468 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beachbody during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Beachbody by 192.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 44,101 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of Beachbody by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 82,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 33,564 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Beachbody by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 74,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 40,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.56% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Beachbody Company Profile
The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a health and wellness platform that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs in the United States and internationally. The company operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Beachbody on Demand Interactive (BODi) for live fitness and nutrition programs.
