The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,370,000 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the January 15th total of 6,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 803,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.9 days. Approximately 13.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cheesecake Factory currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.85.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAKE. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 338.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the second quarter worth $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $34.93. 894,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 782,821. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.50. Cheesecake Factory has a 52 week low of $28.58 and a 52 week high of $40.85.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in restaurant business. The company operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It also operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands comprising The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

