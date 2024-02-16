The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,370,000 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the January 15th total of 6,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 803,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.9 days. Approximately 13.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cheesecake Factory currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.85.
Check Out Our Latest Report on CAKE
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheesecake Factory
Cheesecake Factory Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $34.93. 894,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 782,821. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.50. Cheesecake Factory has a 52 week low of $28.58 and a 52 week high of $40.85.
Cheesecake Factory Company Profile
The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in restaurant business. The company operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It also operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands comprising The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cheesecake Factory
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- 5 Semiconductor stocks under $10
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- DraftKings: New highs not a gamble for this market
Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.