The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,930,000 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the January 15th total of 5,210,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CC has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Chemours from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Chemours from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Chemours from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Chemours Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Chemours by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,075,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $569,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060,250 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,741,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $437,324,000 after acquiring an additional 932,063 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,196,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $173,800,000 after acquiring an additional 612,071 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,763,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $150,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,618,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $145,388,000 after acquiring an additional 254,243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Chemours stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,477,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,522. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. Chemours has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $39.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.50 and its 200-day moving average is $29.73.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -48.31%.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Further Reading

