The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,110,000 shares, a drop of 11.4% from the January 15th total of 3,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CI. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $327.00 to $354.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised The Cigna Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $334.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of The Cigna Group

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total transaction of $12,760,149.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,394,985.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other The Cigna Group news, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 1,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.26, for a total value of $340,959.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,275,786.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total value of $12,760,149.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,394,985.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 52,105 shares of company stock valued at $17,475,982 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 2,123 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

The Cigna Group stock traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $341.09. 1,279,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,723,139. The company has a market capitalization of $99.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $307.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $295.03. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $240.50 and a 1 year high of $342.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.67.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $51.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.91 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.96 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 32.20%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

