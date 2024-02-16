The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSE:GLU) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSE:GLU – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:GLU traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.25. 7,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,422. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $11.61 and a twelve month high of $15.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.27.

Insider Activity

In other The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $115,704.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,826,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust ( NYSE:GLU Free Report ) by 121.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,708 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

(Get Free Report)

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

