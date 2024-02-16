The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,953 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 798 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 78.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 133,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,579,000 after purchasing an additional 58,872 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.3% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 158,478 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,279,000 after purchasing an additional 28,907 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 23.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 452,860 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $146,532,000 after buying an additional 85,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at about $3,136,000. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of GS stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $384.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,715,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364,035. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $380.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.57. The company has a market capitalization of $125.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.43. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.36 and a fifty-two week high of $396.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $1.86. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $491.00 to $506.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $333.00 to $449.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $409.93.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.81, for a total transaction of $2,763,877.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,469,144.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,355.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.81, for a total value of $2,763,877.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,469,144.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,110 shares of company stock valued at $5,990,991 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

