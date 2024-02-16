The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 798 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $759,531,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,038,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,350 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 168,772.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,244,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $427,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,852 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,273,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $733,371,000 after purchasing an additional 745,654 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth $2,300,710,000. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.81, for a total value of $2,763,877.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,469,144.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.81, for a total value of $2,763,877.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,469,144.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total transaction of $1,634,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,357,659.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,110 shares of company stock valued at $5,990,991. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of GS stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $386.41. 1,226,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,359,073. The firm has a market cap of $126.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.43. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.36 and a 1 year high of $396.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $380.38 and a 200 day moving average of $345.57.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $1.86. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.32 EPS. Analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $398.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $491.00 to $506.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $409.93.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

