The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) is Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPGFree Report) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,722,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,204,630 shares during the quarter. Interpublic Group of Companies comprises about 10.1% of Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 2.54% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $278,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 63.4% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPG stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,936,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,788,342. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.15. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $40.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.43 and its 200 day moving average is $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPGGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 31.15% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.51%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IPG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.78.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

