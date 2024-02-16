The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stock Holdings Lowered by Lcnb Corp

Lcnb Corp lowered its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Southern were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on SO. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.46.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SO traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.48. The stock had a trading volume of 8,508,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,784,992. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $72.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.50. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $61.56 and a twelve month high of $75.80.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. Southern’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 101.08%.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $334,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,672,210.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $334,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,672,210.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $706,526.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,222.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,817,613. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

