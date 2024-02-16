The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,270,000 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the January 15th total of 2,990,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 782,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Toro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. DA Davidson lowered shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Toro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

Toro Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of Toro stock traded down $3.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 953,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.07. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.75. Toro has a 52 week low of $78.35 and a 52 week high of $117.17.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $983.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.65 million. Toro had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Toro will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Toro Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. Toro’s payout ratio is presently 46.01%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $165,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total transaction of $471,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,599.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $165,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,399 shares of company stock valued at $729,874. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toro

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Toro in the 1st quarter worth about $150,798,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Toro by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,067,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,603,000 after buying an additional 1,154,233 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Toro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,785,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Toro by 9.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,234,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,702,000 after purchasing an additional 903,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Toro by 25.0% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,180,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,378,000 after purchasing an additional 835,637 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

