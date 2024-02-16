Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.83

Shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.83 and traded as low as $8.29. Theravance Biopharma shares last traded at $8.46, with a volume of 256,202 shares.

Separately, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Theravance Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of $438.22 million, a PE ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 58,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. 99.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

