Thunder Brawl Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $905,309.16 (THB)

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One Thunder Brawl token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0357 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Thunder Brawl has traded down 13.8% against the dollar. Thunder Brawl has a market cap of $6.46 million and $905,309.16 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Thunder Brawl Token Profile

Thunder Brawl’s launch date was January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Thunder Brawl’s official website is thunderbrawl.game.

Thunder Brawl Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.03644474 USD and is down -1.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $963,911.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Brawl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thunder Brawl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

