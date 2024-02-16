Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL Has $137.68 Million Stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL lessened its position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,050,694 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 18,012 shares during the period. Moelis & Company accounts for about 5.5% of Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $137,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MC. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 3.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,723 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 4.4% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 76,155 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,437,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 8.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.6% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 52,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Moelis & Company Stock Performance

Shares of MC stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.28. 272,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,793. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $33.87 and a fifty-two week high of $58.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.61 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.75.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $214.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.98 million. Moelis & Company had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is presently -666.67%.

Insider Activity

In other Moelis & Company news, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,040 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total value of $55,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Moelis & Company news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 10,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total value of $586,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total value of $55,733.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Moelis & Company from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Moelis & Company from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MC

Moelis & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.