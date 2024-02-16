Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL Has $83.76 Million Stock Position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL lowered its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,163,301 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,990 shares during the period. Armstrong World Industries makes up 3.4% of Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL owned about 2.63% of Armstrong World Industries worth $83,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AWI. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 182.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 334.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on AWI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.57.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Performance

NYSE AWI traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.25. 321,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,344. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.09. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.03 and a 52 week high of $106.77.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 22,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total transaction of $2,268,944.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,435 shares in the company, valued at $32,917,713.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling and wall systems in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall products; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and facade and partition products.

