Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL Increases Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL lifted its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,446,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,211 shares during the period. CarMax comprises 4.1% of Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL owned approximately 0.91% of CarMax worth $102,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in CarMax by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in CarMax by 42.0% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in CarMax by 6.6% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in CarMax by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in CarMax by 34.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

Get CarMax alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on KMX shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.40.

CarMax Stock Performance

KMX stock traded down $1.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.51. The company had a trading volume of 571,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,569. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.78. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.45. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.76 and a twelve month high of $87.50.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 7.72%. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CarMax

In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 2,730 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $192,574.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,849.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 2,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $192,574.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,849.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,541,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,515.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,704 shares of company stock worth $11,233,876. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Company Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.