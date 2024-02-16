Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL Sells 6,893 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL trimmed its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 641,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,893 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management accounts for approximately 0.9% of Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $21,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BAM. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 180.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $46.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.92 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:BAM traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $41.16. The stock had a trading volume of 516,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,316. The stock has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.29. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 1-year low of $28.35 and a 1-year high of $41.23.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 53.03%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 134.51%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

(Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

