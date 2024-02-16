Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL Trims Stock Holdings in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL trimmed its position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,713,104 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,702 shares during the quarter. THOR Industries makes up approximately 6.5% of Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL owned approximately 3.22% of THOR Industries worth $162,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,312,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $418,105,000 after purchasing an additional 53,286 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in THOR Industries by 0.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,165,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $411,392,000 after acquiring an additional 44,225 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in THOR Industries by 7.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,372,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,534,000 after acquiring an additional 160,806 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in THOR Industries by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,600,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,441,000 after acquiring an additional 8,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its position in THOR Industries by 0.3% during the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 1,450,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:THO traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $120.05. The stock had a trading volume of 72,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,207. THOR Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.50 and a twelve month high of $122.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.78.

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.49%.

In related news, COO W. Todd Woelfer sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $383,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,309,905. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on THO. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.00.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

