Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Short Interest Down 15.2% in January

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,290,000 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the January 15th total of 3,880,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Toll Brothers Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE TOL traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,781,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Toll Brothers has a 52 week low of $55.44 and a 52 week high of $105.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.07. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.62.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.39. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 6.78%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TOL. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.14.

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In related news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.70, for a total value of $997,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,704 shares in the company, valued at $11,934,488.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $321,580.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,808 shares in the company, valued at $11,865,749.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.70, for a total transaction of $997,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 119,704 shares in the company, valued at $11,934,488.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,273 shares of company stock worth $3,036,363. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 8,663 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 74,581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 19,135 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,890 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

