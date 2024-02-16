Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Short Interest Update

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 239,600 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the January 15th total of 221,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Townsquare Media Stock Performance

TSQ stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.49. 59,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.14, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.87. Townsquare Media has a one year low of $7.13 and a one year high of $12.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.38.

Get Townsquare Media alerts:

Insider Activity at Townsquare Media

In related news, COO Erik Hellum sold 3,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $36,146.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 694,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,641,073. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,468 shares of company stock valued at $486,043. 30.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSQ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Townsquare Media by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Townsquare Media during the first quarter worth $40,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 14.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 221,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after buying an additional 28,217 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 29.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 24,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 4.0% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 294,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. 67.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers various digital marketing solutions, including hosting, search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, email marketing, and website retargeting services, as well as traditional and mobile-enabled website design, creation, and development services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Townsquare Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Townsquare Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.