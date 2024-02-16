Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Short Interest Update

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 239,600 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the January 15th total of 221,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
TSQ stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.49. 59,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.14, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.87. Townsquare Media has a one year low of $7.13 and a one year high of $12.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.38.
In related news, COO Erik Hellum sold 3,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $36,146.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 694,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,641,073. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,468 shares of company stock valued at $486,043. 30.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers various digital marketing solutions, including hosting, search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, email marketing, and website retargeting services, as well as traditional and mobile-enabled website design, creation, and development services.
