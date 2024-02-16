TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Short Interest Up 9.8% in January

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,620,000 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the January 15th total of 5,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

TransUnion Stock Performance

TRU traded down $1.72 on Friday, hitting $75.07. 2,738,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,794,470. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.47 and a 200-day moving average of $68.23. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $42.09 and a 12-month high of $82.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of -50.38, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.60.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $954.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransUnion

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 66,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 25,354 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1,300.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 162,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,709,000 after purchasing an additional 150,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 617,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRU. Evercore ISI cut TransUnion from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on TransUnion from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on TransUnion from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on TransUnion from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on TransUnion from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.80.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Stories

