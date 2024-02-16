TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Grows Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 270.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,570 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 3,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 2,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,628,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,421,199. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.50. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.78 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

