TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Increases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,476 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 5.2% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors owned 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $37,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,772,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,149 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,859,000 after purchasing an additional 7,948,942 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,702,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,101 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,070,525,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,948,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,867,000 after acquiring an additional 880,506 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $160.34. The company had a trading volume of 4,041,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,004,688. The company has a market capitalization of $45.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.06. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $133.34 and a 12-month high of $161.09.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

