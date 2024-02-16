TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Purchases 453 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 0.9% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of QQQ traded down $3.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $431.28. 41,317,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,989,906. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $285.19 and a 12-month high of $439.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $414.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $385.76.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

