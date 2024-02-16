TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.46

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.46 and traded as high as $8.80. TSR shares last traded at $8.80, with a volume of 8,022 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet downgraded TSR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get TSR alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on TSR

TSR Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $18.36 million, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.47.

TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. TSR had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $21.66 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of TSR

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in TSR by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TSR by 215.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 50,537 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in TSR by 8.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in TSR by 304.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 7,406 shares during the period. 10.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TSR

(Get Free Report)

TSR, Inc, operates as a staffing company in the United States. It primarily focus on recruiting information technology (IT) professionals for short- and long-term assignments, permanent placements, project work, and providing contract computer programming services. The company provides technical computer personnel to supplement the in-house IT capabilities of its customers in the areas of .net and java, mobile applications for Android and IOS platforms, project management, IT security specialists, cloud development and architecture, business analysts, UI design and development, network infrastructure and support, and database development and administration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TSR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TSR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.