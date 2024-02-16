Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Insider Sells $1,556,600.00 in Stock

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded down $3.01 on Friday, hitting $78.38. 24,443,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,684,197. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.30 billion, a PE ratio of 91.20, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.22 and a 1 year high of $81.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.19.
Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.10.
Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.
