Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Short Interest Down 16.2% in January

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,100,000 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the January 15th total of 71,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

NYSE:UBER traded down $3.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.38. 24,443,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,684,197. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.48 and a 200 day moving average of $53.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $29.22 and a twelve month high of $81.86. The stock has a market cap of $161.30 billion, a PE ratio of 91.20, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.33.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

UBER has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.10.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,634 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,743 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,258 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

