Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Short Interest Update

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 483,900 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the January 15th total of 439,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 11.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SW Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,422,000 after buying an additional 129,000 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Ubiquiti during the 2nd quarter valued at about $753,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ubiquiti by 14.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Ubiquiti in the second quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Ubiquiti by 9.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 3.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on UI. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ubiquiti from $105.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, BWS Financial lowered their target price on Ubiquiti from $375.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th.

UI traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $126.76. 82,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,368. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.31. Ubiquiti has a 12-month low of $103.00 and a 12-month high of $284.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is 38.96%.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

