UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $102.00

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $102.00 and last traded at $102.00, with a volume of 10 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.00.
UCB Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.79.
UCB Company Profile
UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.
