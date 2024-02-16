Ultra (UOS) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.11 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One Ultra token can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000345 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a market capitalization of $64.57 million and $1.11 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ultra has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51,983.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.56 or 0.00528174 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.21 or 0.00150447 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00022064 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00019944 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000269 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001735 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 360,188,328 tokens. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 360,188,327.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.18758593 USD and is up 0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $1,520,389.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

