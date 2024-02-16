Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the January 15th total of 1,770,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Ultrapar Participações by 11.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,746,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,499,000 after purchasing an additional 285,429 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Ultrapar Participações by 194.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,266,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,832 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ultrapar Participações by 85.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,199,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,518 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Ultrapar Participações by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,583,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 275,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Ultrapar Participações by 8.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,382,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,076,000 after purchasing an additional 104,754 shares during the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ultrapar Participações alerts:

Ultrapar Participações Stock Performance

Shares of Ultrapar Participações stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.01. 2,788,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,229,812. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.60. Ultrapar Participações has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $6.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UGP shares. StockNews.com downgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Ultrapar Participações from $4.60 to $5.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on UGP

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.