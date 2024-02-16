United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Short Interest Update

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,260,000 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the January 15th total of 3,740,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 691,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total value of $508,105.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,485.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 7,691.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 14.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 16.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 50.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Down 1.6 %

URI stock traded down $10.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $650.33. The stock had a trading volume of 366,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $590.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $501.13. United Rentals has a 52-week low of $325.15 and a 52-week high of $673.68. The firm has a market cap of $43.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.84.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.85 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 16.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals will post 42.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This is an increase from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on URI shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp cut United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on United Rentals from $510.00 to $718.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $542.31.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

