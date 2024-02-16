Unizen (ZCX) Trading 11.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Unizen (ZCX) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Unizen has a market cap of $58.37 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of Unizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Unizen has traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Unizen token can now be purchased for $0.0990 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Unizen Token Profile

Unizen’s genesis date was April 11th, 2021. Unizen’s total supply is 999,979,977 tokens and its circulating supply is 589,695,815 tokens. The official message board for Unizen is unizen-io.medium.com. The Reddit community for Unizen is https://reddit.com/r/unizen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unizen’s official website is unizen.io. Unizen’s official Twitter account is @unizen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Unizen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unizen is a new class of digital asset exchange that provides global traders and retail investors with access to exciting blockchain projects through the combined functionality of a secure CEX, DEX, AI-driven social sentiment indicators and Binance-level liquidity: all in one seamless user experience.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

