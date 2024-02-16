Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.200-1.250 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.270. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Urban Edge Properties stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,620,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,749. Urban Edge Properties has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. This is an increase from Urban Edge Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 30.19%.

UE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Urban Edge Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Urban Edge Properties from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Urban Edge Properties from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 27th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. West Tower Group LLC increased its position in Urban Edge Properties by 324.1% in the fourth quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

