Vaccinex Stock to Reverse Split on Tuesday, February 20th (NASDAQ:VCNX)

Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX – Free Report) shares are scheduled to reverse split on Tuesday, February 20th. The 1-14 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, February 20th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, February 20th.

Vaccinex Price Performance

VCNX traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.74. The stock had a trading volume of 400,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,569. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.51. Vaccinex has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $7.89.

Get Vaccinex alerts:

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Vaccinex

About Vaccinex

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VCNX. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vaccinex by 417.0% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 717,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 578,764 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Vaccinex in the third quarter valued at approximately $768,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Vaccinex by 250.2% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 99,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 70,805 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vaccinex by 92.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 48,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vaccinex by 391.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 120,787 shares in the last quarter. 50.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of targeted biotherapeutics to treat cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead drug candidate, pepinemab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds and blocks the activity of SEMA4D.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vaccinex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaccinex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.