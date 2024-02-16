Vaccinex Stock to Reverse Split on Tuesday, February 20th (NASDAQ:VCNX)

Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX – Free Report) shares are scheduled to reverse split on Tuesday, February 20th. The 1-14 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, February 20th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, February 20th.
Vaccinex Price Performance
VCNX traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.74. The stock had a trading volume of 400,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,569. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.51. Vaccinex has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $7.89.
Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.
About Vaccinex
Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of targeted biotherapeutics to treat cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead drug candidate, pepinemab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds and blocks the activity of SEMA4D.
