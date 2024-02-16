Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.75 and last traded at $19.78. 20,504 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 38,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.05.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.61.

Valley National Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a $0.3906 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th.

Institutional Trading of Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Valley National Bancorp stock. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLYPP Free Report ) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

