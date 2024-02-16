Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Trading Up 2.9%

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.88 and last traded at $2.88. Approximately 6,630 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 6,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

Vallourec Trading Up 2.9 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.89.

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The energy company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Vallourec had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vallourec S.A. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vallourec

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for the oil and gas, industry, and energy markets in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Tubes, Mine & Forests, and Holding Companies & Other segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; casings; tubings; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes, onshore rigid line pipes, and specialized tubes for transportation of oil and gas; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections for the processing of industrial fluids, and oil and gas.

