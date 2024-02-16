Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 539,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,709 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 0.8% of Balentine LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $23,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,163,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 10,861 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,108,000 after buying an additional 152,648 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $6,004,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.07. 9,886,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,373,402. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.57. The company has a market capitalization of $118.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $48.28.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.