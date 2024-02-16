Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Sets New 12-Month High at $80.21

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2024

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGIGet Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $80.21 and last traded at $80.21, with a volume of 126017 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.85.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.57 and its 200-day moving average is $75.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.3743 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

