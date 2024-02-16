Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Horizons Wealth Management

Horizons Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 7.5% of Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000.

Shares of VO traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $235.64. 509,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,168. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $230.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.94. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $237.34. The company has a market capitalization of $58.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

