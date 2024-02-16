Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 96.2% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,774,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,949,632. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.39. The firm has a market cap of $32.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $90.09.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

