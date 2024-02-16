Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 416,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,805 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 9.6% of Clearstead Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Clearstead Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $163,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Motco boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% in the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $2.36 on Friday, reaching $459.03. The stock had a trading volume of 5,484,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,502,538. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.76 and a 12-month high of $462.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $441.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $417.48. The stock has a market cap of $367.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

