Varta (ETR:VAR1) Shares Down 4.7%

Varta AG (ETR:VAR1 – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €16.51 ($17.75) and last traded at €16.66 ($17.91). 168,376 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €17.49 ($18.80).

Varta Trading Down 5.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $689.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €18.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €19.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Varta Company Profile

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of micro and household batteries, large-format batteries, battery solutions, and energy storage systems in Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Micro Batteries, Lithium-Ion CoinPower, Consumer Batteries, Energy Storage Systems, and Other.

