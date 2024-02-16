Victoria (LON:VCP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $407.28

Victoria PLC (LON:VCP – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 407.28 ($5.14) and traded as low as GBX 274.67 ($3.47). Victoria shares last traded at GBX 285.50 ($3.61), with a volume of 64,854 shares.
Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Victoria from GBX 880 ($11.11) to GBX 600 ($7.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.
Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Turkey, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through four segments: UK & Europe Soft Flooring, UK & Europe Ceramic Tiles, Australia, and North America.
