Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,248 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in V. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC increased its position in Visa by 545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 227.7% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Visa stock traded down $2.53 on Friday, reaching $278.45. 6,630,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,506,306. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $208.76 and a one year high of $281.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $266.38 and a 200 day moving average of $250.40. The company has a market capitalization of $511.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on V. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $2,084,688.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,456,790.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,272 shares of company stock valued at $23,395,328 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

