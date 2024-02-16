Vocodia Holdings (VHAI) Plans to Raise $6 Million in February 20th IPO

Vocodia Holdings (VHAI) is planning to raise $6 million in an IPO on Tuesday, February 20th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 1,400,000 shares at a price of $4.25 per share.

In the last twelve months, Vocodia Holdings generated $760,000 in revenue and had a net loss of $9.8 million. The company has a market-cap of $35.3 million.

Alexander Capital served as the underwriter for the IPO.

Vocodia Holdings provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “Vocodia Holdings Corp. is the parent of an AI company. (Incorporated in Wyoming)Â Vocodia is an AI software company that builds practical AI functions and makes them easily obtainable for businesses on cloud-based platform solutions at low costs and scalable to multiagent vast enterprise solutions. The Companyâ€™s operations includes three wholly owned subsidiaries: (1) Vocodia FL, LLC (â€śVocodia FLâ€ť), which was incorporated in the State of Florida on June 2, 2021 and manages all of VHCâ€™s human resources and payroll functions, (2) Vocodia JV, LLC (â€śVocodia JVâ€ť), which was incorporated in the State of Delaware on October 7, 2021 and was formed with the intention to conduct any and all joint ventures or acquisitions for VHC, which do not exist as of the date of this prospectus, and (3) Click Fish Media, Inc. (â€śCFMâ€ť), which was incorporated in the State of Florida on November 26, 2019 and is an IT services provider. CFM was formerly owned by James Sposato, who is an officer and director of the Company. CFM was acquired by the Company from Mr. Sposato per the Contribution Agreement, dated August 1, 2022 (the â€śContribution Agreementâ€ť). In the Contribution Agreement, Mr. Sposato (â€śContributorâ€ť), has contributed, assigned, transferred and delivered to Vocodia, the outstanding capital stock of CFM and Vocodia has accepted the contributed shares from the Contributor. As full consideration for the Contribution, Vocodia has paid the Contributor consideration in the amount of $10. *Note: Net loss and revenue are for the 12 months that ended Sept. 30, 2023. *Note: A 1-for-20 reverse stock split became effective Jan. 27, 2023. (Note: Vocodia Holdings is offering 1.4 million units at an assumed IPO price of $4.25 each to raise $5.95 million, according to its S-1/A filing dated Feb. 14, 2024. Each unit consists of one share of common stock, one Series A warrant to buy one share of stock and one Series B warrant to buy one share of stock. The company has applied to list the stock and the warrants on the CBOE BZX exchange. In October 2022, the company submitted confidential IPO documents to the SEC and proposed raising $15 million in its IPO, without disclosing terms. The IPO began as a stock-only deal and a proposed NASDAQ listing. Later the venue was changed to the NYSE – American Exchange – and then again, later in the process, the venue was changed to the CBOE BZX. The IPO’s terms have changed several times since January 2023, SEC filings show.) “.

Vocodia Holdings was founded in 2021 and has 13 employees. The company is located at 6401 Congress Ave, Suite #160 Boca Raton, FL 33487 and can be reached via phone at (561) 484-5234 or on the web at http://www.vocodia.com/.

Receive News & Ratings for Vocodia Holdings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocodia Holdings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.