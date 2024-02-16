Volatus Aerospace (CVE:VOL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.10

Volatus Aerospace Corp. (CVE:VOL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 84581 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Volatus Aerospace Stock Down 13.0 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.17. The stock has a market cap of C$12.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.17.

Volatus Aerospace (CVE:VOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 24th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$8.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.70 million. Volatus Aerospace had a negative return on equity of 103.43% and a negative net margin of 34.66%.

Volatus Aerospace Company Profile

Volatus Aerospace Corp. provides integrated drone solutions for commercial and defense markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, and rest of Europe. The company offers drone services comprising of infrastructure inspection, mapping, survey, and imaging; public safety and defense equipment; and drone cargo and delivery solutions.

