Volution Group (LON:FAN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $421.24

Volution Group plc (LON:FAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 421.24 ($5.32) and traded as high as GBX 432.15 ($5.46). Volution Group shares last traded at GBX 421.80 ($5.33), with a volume of 86,898 shares trading hands.

Volution Group Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of £837.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,238.45 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 421.51 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 390.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.24.

Volution Group Company Profile

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial constructions in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Australasia. The company offers unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; mechanical and decentralized mechanical ventilation with heat recovery; centralized mechanical extract ventilation; positive input ventilation; single room and incline fans; passive ventilation; thermal destratification; and ducting.

