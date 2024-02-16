Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.000-3.150 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.110. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Vontier also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.680-0.720 EPS.

Vontier Stock Up 6.4 %

Vontier stock traded up $2.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.09. 2,801,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,044. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.50. Vontier has a 52-week low of $24.65 and a 52-week high of $41.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Vontier alerts:

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Vontier had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 67.42%. The firm had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Vontier will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on VNT. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vontier from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vontier presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VNT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vontier

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNT. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Vontier by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Vontier by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vontier by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 113,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after buying an additional 31,497 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Vontier by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 5,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vontier by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,668,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,436,000 after buying an additional 228,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

About Vontier

(Get Free Report)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.