Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

IGD stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.06. 166,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,031. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.97. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $5.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGD. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000.

About Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

