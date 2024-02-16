Vulcan Forged PYR Price Reaches $6.72 (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for $6.72 or 0.00012933 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $188.88 million and $7.61 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004128 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00015516 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51,979.45 or 1.00013619 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00013765 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $86.67 or 0.00166771 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00009066 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000734 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 6.96130534 USD and is up 2.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 135 active market(s) with $9,448,515.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

